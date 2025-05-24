rapper-and-comedian-expecting-baby-girl-together

Mazel tov! A chart-topping rapper and a rising star comedian are about to welcome the ultimate collaboration—a baby girl.

Rapper Earl Sweatshirt and his wife, actress and comedian Aida Osman, are expecting a bundle of joy. Snapshots of the cute couple celebrating the news (complete with a fancy baby announcement cake) have been widely shared across social media.

The pair has been together since August 2022. Sweatshirt also has a son from a prior relationship.

Earl Sweatshirt, whose real name is Thebe Kgositsile, has been a prominent figure in rap for nearly two decades. He joined Tyler, the Creator’s group Odd Future in 2009 and gained recognition with his second mixtape, Earl. The mixtape reached the top five on the Billboard charts, earning him critical acclaim and a legion of fans.

He is known for his acclaimed albums I Don’t Like S–t, I Don’t Go Outside (2015) and Some Rap Songs (2018), as well as his feature on Frank Ocean’s Grammy-nominated Channel Orange. He frequently collaborates with artists like Mac Miller, MIKE, Vince Staples, and Armand Hammer.

Meanwhile, comedian Aida Osman is best known for starring in the HBO comedy Rap Sh!t, where she also worked as a staff writer. According to IMDb, she has written for Netflix’s Big Mouth and HBO’s Betty.

Fans Rush to Congratulate Rapper and Comedian Over Baby News

A Reddit post celebrating the baby news had fans gushing in the comments.

Some brought the jokes with comments like, “Girl sweatshirt,” and “Gearl dad.”

However, most fans were genuinely happy for the young couple.

“Was even thinking he’s gone quiet as of recent,” another fan wrote.”Thought he was just enjoying his marriage. Seems he’s been enjoying it a LOT haha. Happy for the two of them.”

” I’m so happy to see this dude building his dream life,” yet another fan chimed in.

“Seems lately like only bad news everywhere you look. This is a shining exception,” another fan wrote.