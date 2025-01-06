Rapper 2 Low Fires Gun Through His Pants During Wild On-Camera Interview

In a bizarre turn of events, rapper 2 Low fired a gun through his pants during a recent on-camera interview.

Videos by Suggest

While discussing his career and future plans on the YouTube show One on One With Mike D, things quickly took a turn.

As he and Mike D were discussing life choices, 2 Low stuck his hand in the front pocket of his jeans, and the firearm unexpectedly went off.

“Who shot who?” the show’s host, Mike D, asked as he started looking around the room. “Somebody got shot?”

2 low was seen awkwardly looking around before someone stated off-camera that everyone was good. The rapper then pulled the gun out of his pants pocket.

“Ah, what the f**k!” a crew member off-screen was heard yelling.

2 Low then asked if everyone “was good” after the incident. When asked if he was OK, he looked at his leg and replied, “I hope.”

Despite the incredibly awkward and terrifying moment, the duo didn’t stop the interview. Instead, they continued on and even rapped together for a bit.

In a separate video, Mike D stated, “X Rap a lot artist 2 Low almost [gun emoji] himself on camera. Thank God everyone was OK.”

“U said u was starting season 2 off wit da Big guns,” the rapper wrote while reacting to the moment. “Da main thang we all safe negativity sells n get dem talking so run it up fam.”

Social Media Reacts to 2 Low Accidentally Discharging His Gun

Meanwhile, YouTube users took to the video’s comment section to share their thoughts about the gun discharge.

“Glock with no safety, skin tight jeans, 1 in chamber, no holster, on drugs, start fidgeting in his pocket,” one YouTube user stated. “What could go wrong?”

“Nonchalantly asking, ‘Who shot who?’ After a gun goes off 4 feet away from you is a level of insanity I hope to never encounter,” another YouTube user wrote.

Other YouTube users then shared their thoughts about how Mike D handled things.

“Man, that host has seen some stuff! Hears the shot, doesn’t panic, doesn’t scream, immediately checks on everyone else,” a YouTuber wrote. “After assessing the situation, just starts rapping again LOL. THE COLDEST.”

“Finishing the interview with this dude with the same loaded Glock in his pocket is insane af,” another added.

A fellow YouTuber then asked if 2 Low is going to jail for the now-viral moment.

“He going back to jail now once they see this viral footage,” they added.