Radio Show Caller Reveals He Found Dead Body, Didn’t Call Cops — Listen to the Bizarre Moment

A man casually called in and told a DC radio show he found a dead body in Maryland, shocking the hosts by admitting he hadn’t bothered to call the police.

Elliot Segal, the voice behind Elliot in the Morning, started his November 21 show like any other—news, sports, the usual. But as audio shared by the show online details, things got weird fast when a mystery caller, introducing himself as “Joseph” (while also admitting, “I don’t want to give [my] real name”), chimed in with a strange suggestion for the crew to “take a look” at his latest find.

When Joseph mentioned he had emailed photos of his discovery, Segal and his crew were left speechless.

“Dude, you found a dead body?” Segal let go. Meanwhile, the caller, disturbingly unfazed, carried on like he was recounting his grocery list.

Joseph reported discovering the body at a campsite near an old “tent city” in Frederick County, Maryland, about 18 days before his call, around November 3.

“This may sound sick, but I’ve always wanted to come upon something like that, and luckily, it was months old, so that was nice,” Joseph calmly explained.

“Tell me, Jesus Christ, tell me you called the police,” the radio host essentially begged Joseph.

“Probably today. I had a dream last night that I called ’em. So no, not yet–” Joseph began to detail.

“Dude, call the cops! Call the cops!” Segal shot back.

‘Joseph’ Questions Why He Needs to Tell Police About Dead Body Right Away

But Joseph was undeterred, trying to convince Segal to see the situation from his perspective.

“I assume this guy died in the street, whether it was an overdose or froze to death,” Joseph reasoned. “Once you see the pictures, Elliot, you’ll understand why I believe it wasn’t important to [report the body] a month ago,” the mystery caller eventually added.

Despite Segal’s repeated pleas for him to call the police, Joseph would only vaguely promise to do it “soon.”

“Why do you think I have to do it right now?” Joseph asked the radio host.

“Why? Because there’s a dead body that you found!” an exasperated Segal replied.

Mysterious Caller Phones Back into Radio Show to Detail Helping Police Find Dead Body

Later that day, Frederick Police confirmed that investigators had discovered a body in a wooded area near East Street and Carroll Creek Crossing, according to ABC 7 News.

Police told the outlet that the victim’s “[i]dentification and cause of death have not yet been confirmed.”

Meanwhile, in a follow-up call to Elliot in the Morning on Tuesday, Joseph claimed police confiscated his smartphone and computer. “They’re wonderful people, but they must not be very tech savvy,” the mysterious caller said of the police, alleging they’d had the items for four days. He also claimed he was taken to the police station and interviewed for “several, several minutes.”

Presumably, the investigation is ongoing.