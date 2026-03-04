Radio Legend Dies of Parkinson’s Disease Complications: RIP to Uncle Joe Benson

Uncle Joe Benson, one of the most beloved voices in American rock radio, has died at the age of 76.

The disc jockey passed away on February 24.

The official Facebook page for Uncle Joe Benson confirmed the news. Benson “passed away peacefully from Parkinson’s Disease, Parkinson’s Dementia & complications of a fall.”

“For almost 60 years he graced the radio airwaves with his signature deep voice and extensive Rock ‘N Roll knowledge like no one else,” the tribute continued.

Benson built a broadcasting career that spanned nearly six decades. He became a household name in Southern California through his long tenure at 95.5 KLOS-FM. Here, listeners tuned in for his thoughtful commentary and passionate on-air presence.

Born around 1949 or 1950, Benson began his radio journey in the late 1960s, working at stations throughout the Midwest before moving to Los Angeles in 1980. Over the years, he held shifts not only at KLOS but also at stations including KLSX, Arrow 93.1 and 100.3 The Sound, endearing himself to generations of listeners.

Joe Benson Donated His Brain

The official statement also shared that Joe Benson’s brain has been donated. “To further the research of neurological disorders, Joe’s brain has been donated through the Brain Donor Project,” they wrote. “In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Brain Donor Project.”

Fans came to know Benson for specialty shows such as The 7th Day, which aired Sunday nights and showcased entire albums, and Local Licks, where he spotlighted up-and-coming bands alongside established acts. His ability to celebrate classic tracks while introducing fresh music helped shape the musical tastes of many listeners throughout his career.

In later years, Benson hosted a nationally syndicated show on Ultimate Classic Rock.

Tributes poured in across social media after news of his death spread. On Facebook, famed musician Paul Rodgers shared that he and his wife Cynthia were “so sad that radio’s Uncle Joe Benson passed.” Rodgers called him a “great DJ who had the best voice going” and “a lovely, kind man who loved music.”