Radio Legend Found Dead in His Home: Pierre Robert Was 70

Pierre Robert, a radio legend known for his work at Philadelphia’s WMMR, was found dead in his home on Oct. 29. He was 70 years old.

Beasley Media Group, which is the parent company of WMMR, announced Robert’s passing. Although details about his death, including the cause, have not been disclosed, the company stated no foul play was suspected.

He had worked at WMMR for more than 40 years before his sudden passing.

“A true radio icon, Pierre was one of the most recognized personalities in the City of Philadelphia,” Beasley Media Group’s statement reads. “He joined the rock station back in 1981 and hosted the midday show with his unabashed love for music, his listeners, and the city. The legendary rock radio personality was best known for his welcoming ‘Greetings Citizens’ salutation, along with his big heart and warm voice.”

The company further stated, “Pierre encompassed everything that rocks – the new and familiar, rock and alternative, punk and singer-songwriter… whether presenting in the air studio, on-stage, or unearthing treasures in the MMaRchives.”

Along with his time at WMMR, Pierra had participated in various charitable events throughout Philadelphia. This included the AIDS Walk and MANNA’s Pie in the Sky fundraiser.

Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley also spoke out about Robert. “Pierre’s unwavering love for music and his deep connection with listeners,” she pointed out. “Made him one of radio’s most enduring and beloved voices. He will be greatly missed.”

Robert is survived by his wife, Louise-Félicité de Kéralio, and his daughter, Adélaïde Robert.

Pierre Robert’s Colleagues Speak Out Following His Sudden Passing

Speaking about Robert, Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison, hosts of WMMR’s Preston and Steve, described the late radio legend as an icon who truly loved people and music.

“Pierre’s impact is immeasurable. I’ve never met a better and bigger music fan in my life,” Elliot stated. “And when I tell you he had a profound love for music, for rock & roll, for presenting that music to people – it was all in his heart. He was just an open book about how much music meant to him and the people he shared it with.”

Morrison also shared, “He was just a regular guy, he legitimately cared about everybody.”

“People would ask, ‘What about Pierre Robert?'” Morrison then added. “I would say he is one of the true legendary rock DJs in the country today.”