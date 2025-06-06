Radio Host ‘Shaggy’ Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Enter Crime Scene While Drunk

A well-known Virginia radio host, known as “Shaggy,” was arrested after he allegedly tried driving drunk into a crime scene. According to 13 News Now, the 43-year-old radio DJ, Brandon Stokes, was arrested at 9:35 AM on Wednesday.

Beloved Radio Host Arrested After Attempting To Drive Drunk Into Crime Scene

The police put the beloved Z104 radio personality in custody after showing signs of intoxication while driving. On top of that, he attempted to enter a crime scene in the 4600 block of Honeygrove Road, said the Virginia Beach Police Department.

At this crime scene, police were investigating a shooting involving a Virginia Beach police officer. A cop allegedly shot 18-year-old Shaun Marlar after he displayed a replica gun. With the crime scene still active, Stokes allegedly tried driving through.

He told officers he was “allowed to drive through” since he owned the property. Stokes owns Haygood Skating Center, which is most likely the property he was speaking about. They tried telling him to turn around, but he wouldn’t listen.

Officers on the scene claimed Stokes’ speech was “slurred, incoherent and shouting.” This lead to a breath test which showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18. In Virginia, the legal limit is 0.08. Cops reported Stokes smelled strongly of alcohol, too.

Once officers stopped Stokes, he allegedly began cursing and became “belligerent.” The authorities swiftly charged the radio DJ with a DUI and obstruction of justice. They then took Stokes into custody, but later got released on bond.

WAVY obtained video footage of Stokes’ arrest at Virginia Beach. The outlet shared an image of police speaking to a handcuffed Stokes.

Since the arrest and his release, Stokes wrote a short statement on his Facebook page. “Promise you all is well,” he wrote. “I’m good. – happy Thursday.”

The radio host is officially back in the studio, and it truly does seem all is well. The radio station has yet to comment on “Shaggy’s” charges