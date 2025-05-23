Major Radio Personality Falls Ill With Laryngitis

Veteran radio personality Dave Sims has fallen ill with laryngitis, forcing him to miss the recent series finale between the Mets and Yankees.

“Anyone listening to Saturday’s game on WFAN heard my voice on its way out,” Sims shared on X, alongside an image of him attempting to inhale steam from a boiling pot on his stove. “No amount of gargling, inhaling steam, hot tea with honey, or chicken soup has made the difference. First time laryngitis sent me to the IL in my 23 years calling baseball. Bummed to miss the rubber match of the Subway Series I. Go Yankees!”

The photo with the post also featured a gigantic cup of (presumably) tea.

Sims is in his inaugural season as the radio voice of the Yankees, stepping into the role following the retirement of legendary broadcaster John Sterling last year.

Fans Offer Support and Home Remedies After Radio Personality Falls Ill With Laryngitis

That said, he already has fans. Many X users flooded his post with replies wihishing him a speedy recovery.

“Get better and stay strong. We will all be listening when you get back!” one fan wrote.

“Prayers for your rapid healing. After Vin retired, your calls for the M’s were worth me staying up to hear. You and Suzyn had immediate chemistry. Why? You both love your job,” another admirer gushed. “Feel better! Take care of the money maker,” a third fan offered.

Meanwhile, other concerned onlookers offered remedies for the radio star’s ailment.

“Anti-inflammatory steroids are the only thing that would help, and they take 24 hours to kick in,” one X user suggested. “Works every time. Old Bartender trick my pappy taught me,” another user wrote alongside images of VapoRub and a glass of whiskey. “Get well soon, Dave. Drop some Vicks vapor rub in that boiling water,” another armchair expert wrote.

However, at least one onlooker couldn’t help but question how the behind-the-scenes of the picture of Sims went down.

“How awkward when you had to ask someone to take this pic,” they joked.