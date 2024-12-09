Radio Host Robin Ayers Dead at 44, Cause of Death Revealed

Robin Ayers, a beloved Los Angeles radio host, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, while battling cancer. She was 44 years old.

KBLA TALK 1580 announced Ayers’ death in a post on Facebook over the weekend. “It is with profound sadness that KBLA TALK 1580 announces the passing of our beloved colleague Robin Ayers on Thursday, December 05,” the post reads.

Describing Ayers as a “bright light,” the radio station declared, “You could see her radiant smile through the radio. We all respected her immense talent, loved her jovial spirit, celebrated her love of family, and honored her faith in God.”

The radio station then added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Robin’s entire family, most especially her husband Rob and her twin daughters Brooklyn and Madison. We ask you to join us in praying for the Ayers family as they navigate the difficult days ahead. At the appropriate time, KBLA Talk 1580 will offer a special tribute to Robin.”

Ayers has been the host for KBLA Talk 1580 for the past few years. She had her show, The RA Report with Robin Ayers, which aired weekdays from 6 to 7 p.m.

Ayers died just one year after announcing she was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma, which is an aggressive form of cancer in the smooth muscles.

Her twin daughters also turned 18 a few days after her death. In her last Instagram post, Ayers posted a video of her recent adventures in New York City. “NYC with the fam! Celebrating Thanksgiving and the twins’ 18th bday! Whoa,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Robin Ayers’ Followers Take to Social Media to Pay Tribute to Her

Following the news that Robin Ayers passed away last week, the late radio host’s followers took to social media to pay tribute to her.

The comment section of her final Instagram post is full of praises, thoughts, and prayers.

“My deepest condolences to your husband and beautiful girls. Sending lots of love to everyone who had the honor of knowing you,” one follower wrote. “You were so beautiful and incredible in all you did. Your smile could light up a room, and your energy was genuinely full of love. You are missed!!!”

Another follower wrote, “Heartbroken. God rest your beautiful soul, Robin. It’s a blessing that you spent a wonderful day with your daughters. Lifting up the entire family in prayer.”

Singer Christina Milian also thanked Ayers for everything she did in her life. “Thank you for your smile, the laughter, and the moments we shared. It doesn’t even feel right saying this, my heart is broken.”

She then added, “May your love pour thru and bring strength to Robbie, the Girls and your whole family. You followed your dreams and really did it from the ground up. We’re all proud of you. You left a mark in our hearts, and you will be missed. Rest peacefully.”