Radio Host and Sports Veteran Died on July Fourth: Lyndon Byers Was 61

Lyndon Byers, former Boston Bruins enforcer and beloved radio host, has passed away.

The Bruins announced Byers died on July 4 but did not disclose the cause of death.

“Lyndon was a fan favorite across his nine seasons in the Black & Gold thanks to his rugged, rough-and-tumble style,” the team wrote in a statement.

A statement on the passing of former Bruin Lyndon Byers. pic.twitter.com/aqit3sKKPG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 5, 2025

According to his online obituary, Byers played for the Bruins from 1983 to 1992, amassing an impressive 959 penalty minutes—ranking 11th in team history. He was a key part of the Bruins’ Stanley Cup Final runs in 1988 and 1990, appearing in 28 postseason games during those campaigns.

Lyndon Byers Earned a Reputation as a Skilled Brawler on the Ice

Byers’ standout season came in 1987-88, when he recorded 10 goals, 24 points, and an impressive 236 penalty minutes. He added another 62 penalty minutes during the playoffs, showcasing his physical presence on the ice.

The NHL Alumni Association is heartbroken to learn that Lyndon Byers has passed away at the age of 61.



Lyndon was a second-round selection of the Boston Bruins in the 1982 NHL Entry Draft and played 261 career games for the Bruins from 1984 to 1992, endearing himself to the… pic.twitter.com/sVWALAio3R — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) July 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Byers earned his reputation as a formidable brawler on the ice. According to hockeyfights.com, he racked up an impressive 92 career fights, including a staggering 30 bouts during the 1987-88 regular season and playoffs.

Lyndon Byers #34 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Montreal Canadiens at Boston Garden. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Byers also played for the San Jose Sharks in 1992-93 and finished his hockey career with two seasons in the International Hockey League. In 279 NHL games, he recorded 28 goals, 71 points, and 1,081 penalty minutes.

After retiring, Byers spent 25 years as a radio host for Boston’s WAAF. He also dabbled in acting, appearing in four episodes of the television show Rescue Me and having small roles in movies like Shallow Hal, Stuck on You.

According to his obituary, in 2018, Lyndon pledged to donate his brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation to support concussion and CTE research in athletes. His brain will be studied at the Boston University CTE Center.