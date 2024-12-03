Rachel Zegler Is the Fairest of Them All in New ‘Snow White’ Trailer



With the live-action Snow White set to debut this spring, Walt Disney Pictures has released the film’s highly anticipated full-length trailer, featuring Rachel Zegler as the iconic princess.

Rachel Zeglar stars as the young Snow White as she takes on the Evil Queen, played by Gal Gadot. In the trailer, it was suggested by Snow White that the Evil Quen had once shown “kindness” towards the kingdom, proclaiming that she wanted to be the “fairest of them all.”

It appeared that “fairest” did not mean “most beautiful” but rather the most fair to others. However, as time went on, the Evil Queen turned into the ultimate and original Disney villain by mistreating her subjects and eventually plotting the assassination of Snow White.



The film was directed by Marc Webb and written by Barbie’s Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. Disney announced the live-action film adaptation during its 2022 D23 Expo. Although it was originally scheduled to be released in March 2024, the film was pushed back. This was due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Rachel Zegler Promised the Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Would Stay True to the Original 1938 Animated Classic, Does Feature Some Plot Twists

Zegler previously stated that live-action films would stay true to the original 1938 animated classic. However, there would be some plot twists.

“We did a really deep dive into fixing and making a modern woman out of Snow White,” Zelger explained to Variety on the D23 red carpet in 2022. “I think she’s 13 in the original cartoon, so we started there and said, ‘No, she’s 18 in this one.’ She’s a bit more independent.”

Zegler pointed out her character deals with a lot of emotions throughout the film. “She’s also living in grief. I mean, there was a lot of complex emotion that we decided to deep-dive into. And understanding what it’s like to be a teenager on top of all that.”

Rachel Zegler starring in the upcoming live-action adaptation of’Snow White’ in theaters March 2025 (Photo by Walt Disney Pictures/YouTube)

Zegler further shared that the origins of Snow White’s name have been altered in the live-action adaptation.

“It fell back to another version of Snow White that was told in history,” she shared. “Where she survived a snowstorm that occurred when she was a baby. And so the king and queen decided to name her Snow White to remind her of her resilience. One of the core points in our film for any young woman or young person is remembering how strong you actually are.”

Snow White will make its way to theaters on March 21, 2025.