Rachel Wolfson Is The First Female Member Of The ‘Jackass’ Crew And She’s Just As Extreme

We’ve been watching the out-there antics of the Jackass crew for years, laughing and wincing in pain as they wrestled with anacondas and got launched out of port-o-potties. The group has been a boys’ club, but with the release of new movie Jackass Forever, Rachel Wolfson makes her debut as the first female Jackass.

How Did She Get The Gig?

Wolfson has made a name for herself as a comedian, YouTuber, and podcaster. Her jokes are cannabis-themed, and she’s cornered the market on that type of comedy. Wolfson was so well known that Jackass star Johnny Knoxville recruited her off Instagram to join the team.

In an interview with IndieWire, Wolfson talked about how she noticed Knoxville liking a lot of her posts. “Not too long after that, I get a direct message from Johnny Knoxville, and I’m like, ‘Is this really happening? Is this a prank?’ she laughed. “And the message was something like, ‘Hey, you want to hop on a phone call with me? I want to talk to you about something.’ I couldn’t believe it.”

“He didn’t reveal it was a movie initially, he said it was an anniversary special and it had something to do with Jackass,” she continued. “As soon as I heard Jackass, I was like, “Whatever this is, I want to be a part of it.” He asked me to come in for a meeting with him and [director] Jeff Tremaine, and I still don’t believe it.”

“At first, I was thinking, ‘I’m going to get pranked here for sure,’ but it was literally like a five-minute meeting, and that’s when they told me that they were going to be shooting a movie. Basically they were like, ‘Do you want to come play with us?’ I still didn’t know what that meant, but I knew that I wanted to be a part of it,” Wolfson said.

Wolfson Fits Into The ‘Jackass’ Crew Perfectly

The comedian is just as enthusiastic about the pranks and stunts the group performs, and even sustained a pretty serious on-set injury: getting bitten on the face by a scorpion. “It was on my lip,” she said on a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and joked, “It’s cheaper than lip injections.”

Wolfson is an established comedian today, but she claims it was never part of her plan. In an interview with High Times, she talked about how she spent her early 20s working odd jobs and marketing gigs.

“Then I started working at a corporate comedy company, and at this point, I taught myself Photoshop so I could gain a new skill to help at my comedy job, and at this point, I was in the marketing side of comedy,” Wolfson said. With her new Jackass gig earning her more fans and followers, it’s clear that Wolfson made the right career choice.

