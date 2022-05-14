Rachael Ray Adds This Surprising Ingredient To Her Smashed Potatoes

From mouthwatering melting potatoes to a classy (yet simple) Pommes Anna, the versatility of the humble potato is undeniable. It’s no surprise then that many people claim to have the best cooking method, secret ingredient, or other “magical” trick to make their potatoes the best.

But no one has us convinced more than Rachael Ray, who we believe has come up with the ultimate potato recipe. Ray has elevated these starchy spuds to a whole new level using one surprising ingredient and simple technique.

Three Words: Crispy Lemon Potatoes

Rachael Ray recently shared her go-to potato recipe on TikTok, and the internet has eaten it up.

To start, Ray parboiled small potatoes with the skin on. The peel not only provides added texture but also helps the potatoes get crispier as they bake. From there, she crushed each potato using the bottom of a water glass to create a flat disc shape.

The small addition of Ray’s smashing technique is where all the magic happens. This helps to increase the surface area which, in turn, makes the potatoes crispier when roasted.

The Food Network star also revealed an important serving tip before popping the potatoes in the oven: “half a pound per person when it comes to potatoes.” (So, that’s why there never seem to be enough when I make them.)

After removing the crispy potatoes from the oven, Ray adds a surprising ingredient. “We’re going to take some charred lemon and douse that all over the top of our olive oil, salt and pepper, potatoes,” Ray says.

Despite how unconventional it sounds, charred lemon gives new depth to roasted potatoes. The bright, citrusy flavor of the lemon is subdued by the sweet, smokey notes from the charring. Plus, charred lemons are warmer, making them much easier to squeeze.

After adding the lemon, Ray‌ ‌plated‌ ‌the‌ ‌dish and proudly declared, “Crispy lemon potatoes.” We can’t wait to taste them‌ ‌for‌ ‌ourselves!

Rachael Ray’s Crispy Lemon Potatoes Recipe

Ingredients

1 pound of baby fingerling potatoes (whole, washed, and unpeeled)

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

1 lemon

Directions

Parboil baby fingerling potatoes over medium heat for about 15 minutes or until they are slightly‌ ‌soft‌ ‌but‌ ‌not‌ ‌fork-tender. Drain the potatoes. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place the potatoes on it. Next, gently smash each potato with the bottom of a water glass. Drizzle the potatoes with extra virgin olive oil, and then sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Gently ‌mix. Bake potatoes at 450°F for 45 minutes or until the potatoes are ‌golden‌ ‌and crisp. While potatoes are roasting, slice the lemon in half. ‌In a dry skillet over medium heat, char the lemon cut sides down for about 10 minutes. When the potatoes have finished roasting and the lemon slices have cooled enough to handle, douse them with charred ‌lemon‌ ‌juice. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

