Rachel Brosnahan Stuns in Cut-Out Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Tits up, indeed! Rachel Brosnahan stunned in sexy black cut-out dress at the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards last week.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star looked just that in her dark brown satin Miu Miu gown embroidered with black crystals and beading. Strategic cutouts at the neckline and décolletage added to the sultry look.

Brosnahan paired the gown with Pomellato jewelry and black satin platforms for the awards show red carpet, held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Rachel Brosnahan attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

During the awards show, Brosnahan presented the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series to Adam Brody for his role in the Netflix rom-com Nobody Wants This.

The actress is a four-time nominee and two-time winner at the Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. Her leading role in Maisel also garnered her an Emmy Award in 2018.

Rachel Brosnahan Joined a Star-Studded Showing at New York Fashion Wek

Ever the fashionista, following her Critics’ Choice appearance, Brosnahan was front row at New York Fashion Week. She sat alongside fellow stars Kerry Washington, Rose Byrne, Suki Waterhouse and Lea Michele at the Michael Kors show — and even posed for a selfie with the designer himself.

However, winter weather thwarted at least one of her Fashion Week plans.

“Was supposed to be at the @ullajohnson show today but 3 planes, 2 cities, one snowstorm, a sleepover in the Detroit airport, 2 egg McMuffins, 3 cups of coffee and a maintenance issue later I am serving front row of the Newark Airport bathroom instead,” Brosnahan hilariously shared on a series of bathroom selfies.

Next up, Brosnahan is taking to the big screen as the Lois Lane to David Corenswet’s Clark Kent/Superman in James Gunn’s upcoming reboot of the superhero franchise. Superman is due for release on July 11.

She teased her character on the red carpet at last year’s Critics’ Choice Awards. Brosnahan told Entertainment Tonight that her take on the iconic romantic foil will be “feisty, dare I say, marvelous, and fiercely intelligent.”