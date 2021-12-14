These Quiche-Stuffed Bagels Are A Perfect Holiday Breakfast Treat

Are you putting together your holiday menu? Are you looking for a new breakfast idea? Award-winning food blogger and Netflix Crazy Delicious finalist Chris Collins from Don’t Go Bacon My Heart has a recipe for Quiche-Stuffed Bagels that are a perfect holiday breakfast treat.

This comfort food is a “funky switch-up from your regular breakfast bagels,” and they are “so damn tasty.” Ready in just 30 minutes, Quiche-Stuffed Bagels can easily be customized for your specific taste. And you can serve them with your favorite dip.

Equipment Needed

Before you begin, you’ll need to have a few kitchen tools ready. Chris says to have a bread knife for slicing the top of the bagel, and a small knife for slicing the center. You’ll also need a large bowl to make the filling, a baking tray, and a chopping board.

The Ingredients List Is Flexible

To make these Quiche-Stuffed Bagels, the recipe calls for the following ingredients:

Bagels

Grated cheddar cheese

Heavy/double cream

Bacon

Eggs

Pork sausages (with skin removed)

Red onion

Fresh chives

A dipping sauce of your choice, ketchup or sriracha is recommended

Salt and black pepper

When it comes to quiche, the fillings can vary widely. This recipe is for breakfast, so it focuses on breakfast fillings to match with the bagel. The quiche fillings are the eggs, cream, bacon, sausage, onion, and cheese.

If you want, you can switch up the quiche fillings. However, you should always include eggs, cheese, and cream to keep the consistency. If you want to add veggies, Chris recommends frying them first to get rid of some of the moisture. If you don’t, the quiche could end up a bit watery.

How To Make The Quiche Filling

Making the filling is quick and easy, and it takes just four steps. Simply add the cream and egg to a large bowl, then beat with a whisk until completely smooth. Next, add your fillings and a pinch of salt and pepper. Finally, stir to evenly combine the ingredients.

How To Stuff Your Bagels

Start with one regular bagel, and slice “a very thin slither off the top.” Next, run a smaller knife around the center of the bagel and then squish the inside to the edges to make room for the filling. Finally, spoon in your quiche filling and bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes.

If you prefer a more hollow bagel that’s not as dense and doughy—plus a little more filling—you can tear out the center of the bagel.

To make sure the quiche is cooked completely, poke it with a toothpick and see if it comes out dry. When the Quiche-Stuffed Bagels are done, serve with a sprinkling of fresh chives and dip.

Check out the video below for a step-by-step guide!