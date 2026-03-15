Queen Regent Camilla Accused Meghan Markle Of “Brainwashing” Harry, Rep For The Estranged Royals Slams The Claim

A new royal biography has reignited controversy surrounding the British royal family after claiming that Queen Camilla once accused Meghan Markle of “brainwashing” Prince Harry. Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have strongly rejected the allegation, calling the book’s claims a “deranged conspiracy.”

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The accusation appears in Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, a forthcoming biography by author Tom Bower. Extracts from the book published in British media allege that Queen Camilla privately told a friend that Meghan had “brainwashed” Prince Harry during the early years of the couple’s relationship.

According to the book, tensions within the royal family escalated after Harry’s 2018 marriage to Meghan Markle, with some relatives reportedly concerned about the duchess’s influence over the prince. The biography also claims that members of the royal family believed Meghan’s presence contributed to Harry distancing himself from friends and family.

The book also exposed Harry for allegedly saying to his brother, William, that he believed the relationship was going too fast. Apparently, William’s wife, Kate, agreed with him.

Rep For Harry And Meghan Slams The Claims

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan sharply criticized the book and its author in a statement to PEOPLE. The representative described the work as filled with conspiratorial thinking and dismissed the claims about Meghan’s influence over Harry.

“Mr. Bower’s commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation,” the spokesperson said. “This is someone who has publicly stated, ‘the monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life,’ language that speaks for itself.”

“He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 and later moved to California, where they now live with their two children.

Bower’s book is scheduled for release later in March.