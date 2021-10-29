Why Queen Elizabeth Hasn’t Ridden Her Beloved Horse In Months

If you’re a royal family fanatic, you know Queen Elizabeth has a deep love for horses. In fact, the Queen has been riding and taking care of horses for pretty much her entire life. However, recently Queen Elizabeth was forced to take a break from riding her horses.

Queen Elizabeth’s Long History With Horses

Throughout the Queen’s entire life, she’s had a fondness for horses. In fact, Queen Elizabeth was given her first horse, a Shetland pony, when she was four years old. From that point, the monarch continued to be involved with horses. For example, the Queen attends the Windsor Horse Show every year and is very involved when watching horse races.

In addition to watching horse races and shows, the Queen obviously loves casually riding horses. Also, it seems Queen Elizabeth passed down her love of horses to other royals as well. Both the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, and her granddaughter, Zara Tindall, have competed in the Olympics in the equestrian events.

Queen Elizabeth Done Riding Horses?

According to The Sun, Queen Elizabeth hasn’t ridden her horses since early September during her summer vacation at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. Royal sources close to the Queen reported that “she was in quite a bit of discomfort,” which led her to take a break from riding. “She adores riding, and it has been part of her ritual for most of her life,” the source said. However, Queen Elizabeth “has been extremely disappointed not to go riding since the beginning of September,” the royal insider added.

But, just because Queen Elizabeth is taking a short break from riding horses doesn’t mean she’s done with the sport for good. Per the insider, the Queen is doing everything she can to get back into the saddle again soon. Royal sources stated after Queen Elizabeth’s recent health troubles, she’s been resting so she can get back to her regular routine.

Queen Elizabeth’s Recent Health Struggles

Last week, Queen Elizabeth was spotted using a cane on several outings. Shortly after, she canceled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland after her doctors advised rest was more important. However, the next day, sources revealed the Queen had stayed overnight in the hospital.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today and remains in good spirits,” a palace statement read. Although Queen Elizabeth returned to her royal duties on Tuesday morning, palace sources announced she’ll still need a few more days of rest and light activity.