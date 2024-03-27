queen-camilla-shares-update-on-kate-middleton-following-cancer-diagnosis-reveal

Less than a week after Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis, Queen Camilla is now offering an update on the Princess of Wales’ condition.

While visiting a farmer’s market as part of an official royal event in Shrewsbury, England, the Queen told two young Middleton supporters that the Princess “will be very thrilled” to receive signs that read, “Send our love to Kate, hi, Camilla.”

Queen Camilla also vowed to send the signs to Kate Middleton. “I’ll make sure she knows they’ve come from you,” she told 10-year-old Harriet and 6-year-old Lois.

Watch as Harriet, 10, and Lois, 6, show off their posters for Princess of Wales today in Shrewsbury and Queen Camilla replied: “I shall send these on to Catherine she will be thrilled” pic.twitter.com/2jXNnqgEs3 — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) March 27, 2024

Camilla is notably one of the few senior royals who is still attending official events. Both Kate and King Charles III are receiving treatment for cancer.

The King’s diagnosis was made public last month. Buckingham Palace made the official announcement.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement reads. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Kate Middleton announced in a video, which was posted on X (formerly Twitter) that her doctors discovered she had cancer following her abdominal surgery in mid-January.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy,” Middleton shared. “And I am now in the early stages of that treatment. This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Queen Camilla and Prince William Continue Royal Duties Amid Kate Middleton and King Charles III’s Treatments

Along with Queen Camilla, Prince William is also continuing royal duties amid Kate Middleton and King Charles III’s medical treatments.

Several royal experts to Fox News that due to the royal family’s health concerns, the Prince and Queen have bonded.

“William, I believe, has seen the value of Queen Camilla,” royal expert Ian Pelham Turner. explained. “Especially at a time like this when she has been stalwart in supporting King Charles not only at home but also dramatically increasing the public engagements she has attended.”

Pelham Turner further shared, “At a time like this, the values of family members and how they respond… In a time of crisis bring closeness. William will be grateful and mindful of that, too.”

Other sources revealed the stepmother-stepson duo are having regular phone conversations. “I think over the past few years, Camilla has shown by her dedication to Charles,” Pelham Turner added.