Queen Camilla Introduces New Rescue Dog ‘Mischievous Moley’

Months after adopting her new rescue dog, Queen Camilla publicly introduces the pup with the unique name, “Mischievous Moley.”

The proud dog mom took to the Royal Family’s Instagram account over the weekend to share a snapshot of her cradling Moley in her arms. “Meet mischievous Moley, The Queen’s new much-loved canine companion who was recently adopted from [Battersea] where Her Majesty is Patron,” the post reads.

Along with introducing Moley, it was further revealed that Queen Camilla plans to visit the RHS and BBC Radio’s Dog Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

“The garden, designed with dogs in mind, features grass areas for dogs to enjoy and a large tree providing shade,” The royal’s post continued. “The brick paths are inscribed with the names of dogs belonging to Radio 2 presenters and RHS ambassadors, as well as Monty Don’s beloved dog Ned, to reflect the special place dogs hold in the nation’s hearts and gardens.”

The names of Queen Camilla’s dogs, Bluebell and Moley, will also be featured on the path. Her Majesty’s beloved dog, Beth, who passed away in 2024, is said to be featured on the path as well.

“The name of The King’s dog, Snuff, is also included on the path,” the post added. “The Garden for Dogs will live on after RHS Chelsea, at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.”

Battersea praised Queen Camilla and Moley in the post’s comment section. “We’re so proud to see Moley thriving with Her Majesty.”

“We wish The Queen a wonderful visit to the Dog Garden today,” the organization added. “And are honoured that it will live on at Battersea.”

Queen Camilla Adopted Moley When He Was Just Eight Weeks Old

The Queen first met Moley just a few months after her beloved dog, Beth, passed away. She revealed that she adopted Moley while at the Beaney House of Art & Knowledge in February.

Battersea confirmed the news in a statement to the Daily Mail. “We’re pleased to confirm that Battersea has recently rehomed an 8-week-old Jack Russell Terrier cross female puppy, called Moley, to our Patron, Her Majesty The Queen.”

The organization further shared, “The Queen has long been a supporter of Battersea’s work and has previously rehomed two rescue dogs from our charity.”

Queen Camilla also adopted Beth from Battersea in August 2011, when she was just a 12-week-old pup. The royal became a patron for Battersea in 2016.

“I couldn’t resist her,” The Queen said about Beth. “She is gorgeous. It is so exciting. I can’t wait for her to meet the family.”

The Royal Family released a statement in November about Beth’s passing. “A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home,” the statement read. “Who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire.”