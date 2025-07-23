QuarterJade Wows in Low-Rise Shorts and Sheer Top

Twitch streamer and influencer QuarterJade had fans swooning with mirror selfies, flaunting ultra-short shorts and serious main character energy.

The internet favorite known for her Valorant streams had fans double-tapping on Instagram with two striking mirror selfies. QuarterJade—real name Jodi Lee—rocked barely-there denim low-rise shorts and a sleek black leather belt, adding a playful edge by casually pulling at the belt with one hand.

QuarterJade also rocked a sheer black top, balancing elegance with edge. The plunging neckline, accented by bold buckles, teased just enough to spark intrigue, while the split design highlighted her toned midriff. Her brunette waves cascaded effortlessly, framing her radiant face and adding a touch of sultry sophistication to her look.

She completed the sultry vibe with bold gladiator platform sandals and a killer red pedicure.

In her caption to the post, QuarterJade admitted she was “quite obsessed with [secondhand fashion retail outlet] Depop lately, like wdym I can buy the low-rise shorts of my dreams for twenty bucks!!!! I think imma record a little video of my Depop purchases and how I style them, bc I’m so excited about my finds.”

The influencer also drew back the curtain a bit to joke about some behind-the-scenes shenanigans…

“Also, yes, I did indeed drag a mirror outside just to take this photo bc the lighting was real nice,” she admitted. “I HOPE YOU HAVE A FANTASTIC DAY.”

Of course, fans and fellow streamers flooded the comments to swoon and shamelessly thirst over QuarterJade’s alluring snaps.

“AwOOOOOOGA,” fellow influencer and cosplayer Sydeon wrote. “HOTTIE HOTTIE,” streamer Yoojpls added.



“YOU ARE STUNNING,” one fan gushed. “Really dressing and impressing out here,” a second fan wrote. “RED TOES,” a third onlooker chimed in, clocking QuarterJade’s toenail game.

You can bet with summer in full swing, QuarterJade will be back on IG serving looks. Keep your double-tap finger ready…