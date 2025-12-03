‘Pushing Daisies’ Season 3 in the Works, and the ‘Whole Cast Wants to Come Back’

After more than 15 years, Pushing Daisies fans are finally going to get their wish

— Season 3 is currently in the works, and the whole cast wants to return.

The creator of the beloved ABC series, Bryan Fuller, gave fans some hope by confirming to The Mary Sue that Season 3 production is in full swing.

“Well, we’re working on Season 3,” he stated. “And the whole cast wants to come back. And, we’ve got a whole story. We’re trying to do another season this year.”

The remark comes just five years after Fuller spoke out about the Pushing Daisies revival. “The morgue attendant was in love with Emerson Cod,” he wrote back in March 2020. “Which would have been further explored had the show continued

The comedy-drama follows a pastry chef who has the power to bring dead people back to life. He teams up with his resurrected childhood sweetheart, a private investigator, and a waitress to solve various murder mysteries.

Among those who starred in the series were Lee Pace, Anna Friel, Chi McBride, and Jim Dale.

Although the show gained a significant following, it was canceled in 2009 after only 22 episodes.

Lee Pace Previously Opened Up About His Time on ‘Pushing Daisies’

During a 2022 interview with Vulture, Lee Pace reflected on his time as the lead on Pushing Daisies.

“I would say it welcomes magic,” he said while describing the show. “And I’m not talking a sorcery kind of magic. I’m talking like a surreal happening that is possible inside that world to explore the ideas that he wants to explore.”

Pace admitted he wasn’t looking for a new TV role after his other show, Wonderfalls, ended.

“I was doing a lot of theater at that time. I just shot this movie called The Good Shepherd that Robert De Niro directed, which was such a privilege to be a part of; I’d just shot this movie called Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day.

He further pointed out, “I was enjoying going from movie to movie.”

However, when he heard that Fuller was working on the Pushing Daisies script, Pace asked him if he could read it. “I read Ned and thought, God, this character would be a lot of fun to play. I think I feel a connection to him,” Pace recalled. “So I wrote Bryan this very coy email saying, ‘You should cast Martha Stewart’s dogs to play the killer because she has chows and there was a chow that I think commits the first murder.'”

Fuller responded by asking Pace if he wanted to play Ned. “I flew out to L.A. and met [director] Barry Sonnenfeld, who very much helped me figure out who Ned was and the tone of the show that we then developed,” Fuller added. “The rhythm of how Bryan’s writing was spoken very quickly, that was very much Barry directing me into a certain lane.”