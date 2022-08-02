This Skincare Infused SPF Foundation Made My Skin Look Better Even After I Took It Off

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Hot girl summer is here! During busy mornings and hot summer days, I’m not in the mood to wear a ton of makeup. As a matter of fact, summer is the perfect time to sweat-proof your look and give your skin a well-deserved break. For summertime fun in the sun, multitasking products are my favorite.

Skincare should be the primary focus of beauty. Many prioritize it over makeup, so finding a product that won’t clog pores and cause irritation is critical. This summer I found a 4-in-1 multi-tasking product that acts as foundation, concealer, pressed powder, and SPF 15 protection. The days of layering on multiple products are over! I’ll never buy another foundation again.

Best of all, this comfortable, breathable, lightweight formula is easily buildable, making it ideal for summer.

PÜR 4-In-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup SPF 15 Powder Foundation

It’s easy to see why PÜR’s multitasking, 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup PowderFoundation has become one of the company’s best-selling products. By incorporating skincare into the foundation, you’ll save time and money while keeping your skin looking and feeling great. Clinically proven to prevent your biggest skin concerns, this formula includes foundation, concealer, setting powder, and SPF 15.

With this lightweight, 4-in-1 mineral foundation, you can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. An impressive blend of retinol, lactic acid, shea butter, and ceramide effectively improves skin tone and texture.

With medium buildable coverage, this vegan, hypoallergenic foundation comes in 26 shades ranging from fair ivory to dark cocoa. The natural finish powder has a beautifully light, feathery texture which makes it a delight to wear.

The makeup does well to not show up flaky, cakey, or settle in fine lines or wrinkles. Additionally, it diminishes dark circles, redness, uneven skin tone, and hyperpigmentation, as well as firming, lifting, and plumping the skin. Talk about a true multitasker!

Although the 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup Powder Foundation is the holy grail of summer beauty, you can enhance it with other products in their 4-in1 line.

No makeup look is complete without the right prep work, such as PÜR’s 4-in-1 Correcting Primer. Bursting with beneficial ingredients such as probiotics, aloe vera, caffeine, and coconut water, the Energize and Rescue formula smooths and soothes your skin. Plus, the primer is also available in redness-reducing and mattifying formulas as well.

Infused with superfood ingredients, PÜR’s medium-to-full coverage 4-in-1 Sculpting Concealer conceals imperfections while helping to lock in hydration to help plump the skin and brighten dark spots.

A gel-to-water hydration essence moisturizer, PÜR’s 4-in-1 Cloud Cream promises dreamy moisture. With four benefits in one, this heavenly luscious cream hydrates, soothes, smooths, and primes the skin. The cloud cream instantly brightens, tightens, lifts, and preps the skin for flawless makeup application.

With PÜR’s smart and effective 4-in-1 line, enjoy brighter, smoother, and more even skin, even when you take your makeup off.

More From Suggest: