punk-rock-legend-suffers-hemorrhagic-stroke

Punk rock legend Jello Biafra is recovering after he suffered a hemorrhagic stroke earlier this month.

In a statement on his social media accounts, the Dead Kennedys’ former frontman revealed that the medical emergency was caused by high blood pressure.

“I hopped out of my best because I needed to pee, and my left leg just collapsed under me,” he explained. “And I fell to the floor. I couldn’t even break the fall with my left arm because it wasn’t working either.”

Biafra stated that he couldn’t get himself back up. “I realized I had ‘fallen, and I can’t get up!'” he noted. “It was this point I thought, ‘Oh s—, I’m having a stroke.'”

Luckily, Biafra was able to get to the hospital and remains stable. “I still have a lot of great stuff in me,” he pointed out. “But right now I gotta lotta of rehabbing to do.”

Biafra Recently Slammed His Former Bandmates For Playing a Trump Donor Punk Fest

Weeks before his health emergency, Biafra slammed his former Dead Kennedys bandmates for performing at a music festival tied to Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions, who contributed to Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

The band is set to play at the 2026 Punk In the Park festival, which Collins is promoting.

“We’ve become aware that the owner of Brew Ha Ha Productions, the company behind Punk In The Park, made financial contributions in support of the Trump administration,” the Dead Kennedys stated in late February. “Our first reaction was to cancel our upcoming appearances. However, we do not feel it would be fair to our supporters who have already purchased tickets & made plans to attend these shows.”

The bandmates further stated, “Dead Kennedys have always stood firmly against authoritarianism, racism, and fascism. That has not changed. After these scheduled appearances, we will not be participating in future Punk In The Park events.”

Biafra, a vocal Trump critic, didn’t hold back from calling out the group. “They’re taking the money $$$, and THEN pulling out? The real Dead Kennedys would never have let this happen in the first place,” he said in a statement to Stereogum. “One more sordid reason I don’t ever want to play with them again.”

Biafra was one of the co-founders of the Dead Kennedys and left the group in 1986 when it disbanded. After the rest of the bandmates reunited, Biafra declined to return to the group.