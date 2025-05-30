Punk Rock Frontman Dies of Bone Cancer: Mark Fenech Was 61

Australian punk rock legend and vocalist for Clowns of Decadence, Mark Fenech, has died.

The 61-year-old passed away on May 20, 14 months after being diagnosed with bone cancer, according to The Daily Mail.

His passing was poignantly announced through a heartfelt statement shared by his former bandmates on Facebook.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that the Clowns of Decadence farewell from this planet our magnificent and infamous front man, Ockerbozo (aka Mark Fenech),” the band wrote.

“There is little that can console us from the devastation of losing our dear friend and brother in arms,” the band continued. “Mark has been a shining light in the Adelaide live music scene for the past 40 years, both on stage and working behind the scenes to support other local bands and venues.”

“With Ockerbozo out front as vocalist, trumpeter and ring master extraordinaire, the Clowns of Decadence created chaos in the Australian live music scene throughout the late 80s and 90s,” the band added.

“Mark Fenech leaves this world a much better place for his massive positive influence on those around him, whether they knew him personally or not, and there will forever be an Ockerbozo-shaped hole in our hearts,” the band concluded.

Mark Fenech Began His Punk Rock Career as a Founder of The Mutants

Fenech, best known for his vibrant and larger-than-life stage persona Ockerbozo, co-founded the iconic Adelaide punk band The Mutants in the 1980s. Over time, the band evolved, first becoming the Festered Vestoons and eventually transforming into the Clowns of Decadence.

They became known for their clown costumes and bold local performances, which included daring stunts such as sword swallowing and fire breathing.

Oh no! Ockerbozo (Mark Fenech) of Clowns of Decadence has died.



RIP to a real one whose contribution to the Adelaide music scene is unrivalled. pic.twitter.com/yA8Ewf7Gob — Windsor Beaver (@WindsorBeaver) May 26, 2025

Fenech also contributed to the film industry, working in the transportation department for the 2022 Adelaide-shot cult horror movie Ribspreader.

Fenech’s passing shocked fans, as he had chosen to keep his battle with cancer private.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Lisa.