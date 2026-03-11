‘Pulp Fiction’ Star Rosanna Arquette Slams Quentin Tarantino’s Use Of The N-Word

Actress Rosanna Arquette has criticized director Quentin Tarantino for his repeated use of the N-word in his films.

Arquette made the remarks in a recent interview with The Times. Reflecting on her small role in the film, she said she has grown increasingly uncomfortable with the director’s frequent use of the slur in his scripts. Arquette described Pulp Fiction as an “iconic” movie and “a great film on a lot of levels.” However, she now strongly objects to the language that appears throughout Tarantino’s work.

“I hate it,” Arquette said, adding that she “cannot stand” that Tarantino has been given what she described as a “hall pass” to use the word. She argued that the repeated inclusion of the slur is not artistic expression. She said, “It’s not art, it’s just racist and creepy.”

The actress also questioned why the filmmaker has largely avoided consequences for using the term in several movies. Critics have long debated Tarantino’s use of racial slurs in films such as Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, and Django Unchained. Some supporters argue that the dialogue reflects characters and historical settings. However,e detractors say the frequency of the language crosses a line.

Quentin Tarantino Responds To ‘Pulp Fiction’ Star’s Criticisms

Tarantino responded publicly to Arquette’s criticism, defending both the film and his creative decisions. He sent a statement to many outlets, where he said, “I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?”

“After I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons shows a decided lack of class, no less honour.”

“There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues. But it would appear the objective was accomplished.”

Despite the controversy, Pulp Fiction remains one of Tarantino’s most influential films and helped define 1990s independent cinema.