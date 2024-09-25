Psychic Claims Brian Laundrie Wants To Apologize to Gabby Petito’s Mother From Beyond the Grave

Three years after he killed his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, while the duo was on a cross-country road trip, Brian Laundrie has allegedly communicated from beyond the grave.

In an upcoming episode of his psychic podcast, celebrity medium Jonathan Mark revealed that Laundrie, who caused a nationwide stir for his crime and disappearance, wants to apologize to Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, for his actions.

“Brian Laundrie is one hundred percent trying to come through, but Gabby is not letting him come through,” Mark told Schmidt in a sneak peek of the episode. “I don’t want him coming through either, if I’m being honest with you. Unless you want him to, I’m not going to let him come through.”

However, Schmidt wasn’t against communicating with Brian Laundrie and hearing what he has to say about Gabby Petito. “If he has something to say, I’d like to hear it.”

Mark then revealed to Schmidt what Laundrie was ready to share with her. “It’s more of an apology,” the psychic said. ‘I will say.”

Gabby Petito’s mother recently spoke out about Brian Laundrie and why she forgives him for what he did. “I speak for myself here when i say Brian, I forgive you,” she said while appearing at CrimeCon 2024 this past spring. “I needed to release myself from the chains of anger and bitterness, and I refuse to let your descpicable act define the rest of my life.”

However, despite forgiving Laundrie, Schmidt still hasn’t received full closure over her daughter’s shocking death. She admittedly still has resentment towards Brian’s parents, Roberta and Christopher. The Petito family accused them of trying to cover up the murder in a civil lawsuit, which was settled.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s Heartbreaking Case Caused a Nationwide Stir



Gabby and Brian had been on the road since early July 2021. After the couple caused a domestic disturbance incident in Moab, Utah, Gabby disappeared. on Aug. 27 Laundrie became a key suspect after he drove back to his parent’s home in Florida and refused to reveal what happened to Petito.

Laundrie disappeared on Sept. 13 but wasn’t reported missing for four days. The disappearance led to a nationwide search that lasted over a month. Amid the search for Landrie, Petito’s body was found in Wyoming’s Bridger–Teton National Forest. The autopsy confirmed that she was killed by blunt-force injuries to her head and neck and manual strangulation.

Brian’s skeletal remains were discovered at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20. He had also left a note, in which he allegedly admitted to killing Gabby.

Gabby’s mother continues to call out Brian’s parents for their role in the case.

“As for you, Roberta, and I call you out individually because you are evidently the mastermind that shattered your family and mine with your evil ways,” Nichole stated at this year’s CrimeCon. “I see no empathy in your eyes. No remorse in your heart and no willingness to take responsibility for your actions.”