psychedelic-rock-band-breaks-up

Fan-favorite psychedelic rock band Bummer Girl is breaking up after seven years of making music together. In fairness, with a name like that, fans had to have known it was only a matter of time…

The four-piece band from Phoenix, who describe themselves as “a glorious mess of punk urgency, emo confessions, psychedelic detours, and folk backbone,” took to Instagram on Dec. 5 to break the news to fans.

“Hello everybody, Bummer Girl is breaking up,” the band’s statement bluntly began. “Thank you for the best 7 years we could ask for When we started this we never even expected to play a live show. We are so grateful for all of you who have shown up and supported us through these years.”

However, the psychedelic music group hinted at a few more future treats for longtime fans, including a farewell show.

“We have a bunch of archived music and videos that we plan on releasing in the future as well as one more final show TBA. THANK YOU,” the band concluded.

Psychedelic Rock Fans and Fellow Musicians Share Their Love for Bummer Girl in Wake of Their Break Up

Of course, Bummer Girl fans took to the comments to thank the band for years of music and memories.

“Such a big part of my formative years. Love u guys,” one top comment read.

“Thank you for everything you have done for the music scene and blessing us with your tunes over the years. It will never be the same without you. Bummer Girl forever and always,” a second fan added. “bsolute legends, you will b missed,” a third fan chimed in.

Fellow musicians also took to the comments to pour one out for Bummer Girl.

“Forever thankful we got to do our first tour with yall <3 . Never a dull moment, always having fun, and putting music first. Thank you for always showing us the blueprint,” fellow Phoenix-based band Practically People wrote.

“DAMN 💔 the shows will be missed. grateful we got to rock a couple together .. sending so much love!” indie artist Pariah Pete added. “Long live bummergirl,” folk musician Nat Myers declared.

Bummer Girl has yet to update fans beyond their breakup announcement. Their Instagram bio ominously notes that they existed from 2018-2025…