‘Property Brother’ Lawsuit Is Almost A Year Old, Here’s The Latest Update

In one short month, it’ll have been a full year since the Property Brothers lawsuit was filed by a Las Vegas couple less than thrilled with the quality of the renovation completed on their home. After filing the suit in January of this year, the couple wasted no time voicing their various complaints about the state of what was supposed to be their dream home. Though neither Jonathan or Drew Scott are named in the suit, the brothers’ former production company, as well as the local contracting company the HGTV reality show used, were listed.

Why ‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Was Filed

The court process is slow, which means the ongoing lawsuit brought forth by a couple whose “dream home” was renovated on the HGTV hit show Property Brothers is still ongoing. The couple, Paul and Mindy King, claim the renovations performed on their home were subpar and alleged that the electrical work done wasn’t up to code.

In an interview with KTNV, Mindy claimed the allegedly shoddy work done on the home had actually caused damage to the spouses’ new appliances. She told the outlet, “They actually grouted the range to the wall and it’s not even a straight grout line. But on top of that, there’s actually grout in the burners and our brand new range was totally scratched.”

Long List Of Complaints From Unhappy Home Owners

The Kings claimed in their filing that the local contractors hired by Property Brothers’ former production company, Cineflix, made a series of missteps that resulted in less than perfect craftsmanship. For instance, the Kings complained that the contractors, Ville Construction, installed the incorrect kitchen backsplash, uneven baseboards, and doors that were difficult to open or close.

What’s Been Happening In The Courts

According to Clark County court records obtained by Heavy, there have been multiple attempts to dismiss the suit from the defendants, as well as court delays that have prolonged the proceedings. The first motion to dismiss the case was filed in February and the second came a few months later on May 25 after the Kings filed a new amended complaint about 20 days previous.

So far, two hearings have been held, with the most recent taking place on June 29 of this year. Another hearing that had been scheduled for November 23, but it was canceled. The case remains open and unless both sides come to an agreement soon, the suit will have lingered for a full year.

