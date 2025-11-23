prominent-youtuber-hospitalized-in-icu-for-multiple-organ-failure

A beloved YouTuber has been hospitalized after revealing he is experiencing organ failure.

Brandon Buckingham shared the health update with fans on X on Friday. “In the ICU, my heart is failing, my lungs are failing, my liver and kidneys are failing,” the 30-year-old wrote. “Things are not looking good, my friends. I love you guys.”

Buckingham did not reveal the cause of his organ failure but shared a photo on November 19 showing himself in a hospital gown with a nasal cannula.

doctor believes i have tuberculosis, septic pneumonia, and/or liver failure. pray for me guys pic.twitter.com/lWnXorGNtZ — brandon buckingham (@Buckingham_Show) November 19, 2025

“Doctor believes I have tuberculosis, septic pneumonia, and/or liver failure. Pray for me, guys,” the YouTube star wrote on X.

On October 31, Buckingham also posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed.

“Guess what I am for Halloweeen,” he wrote at the time, without elaboration.

The influencer is known for interviewing strangers on city streets and sharing these experiences on YouTube. Buckingham has racked up 1.21 million followers.

Hospitalized YouTube Star Brandon Buckingham Starts GoFundMe

Since his hospitalization, the YouTuber has taken to GoFundMe with a campaign titled “Support Brandon Buckingham’s Medical Recovery.”

“It really pains me to write this, but I feel obligated to only because I have an 11-month-old baby who is taken care of by my beautiful stay-at-home wife, whom I provide for,” he wrote in the description of the fundraiser.

“4 days ago, I woke up not knowing where I was, completely deaf, my feet were swollen, and I was in severe pain. I was rushed to the urgent care and eventually the ICU. I was very disoriented and confused,” he continued.

“The initial diagnosis was acute systolic heart failure, kidney failure, and liver failure, all things brought on by pneumonia and subsequent sepsis or possibly tuberculosis. The good news is they no longer think I have tuberculosis. The bad news is my heart is still failing, and my lungs, liver, and kidneys are all still in very rough shape,” he added.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen to me. I know for sure if I do survive, it will be a very long recovery,” the YouTuber wrote. He added that he won’t be able to provide for his family for “at least several months.”

Buckingham Says He May Need Bed Rest for Up to Four Months

Buckingham explained that a cardiology specialist informed him he may be on bed rest for two to four months. He said he will need help with his mortgage, utilities, and baby supplies, on top of over “$100k in medical bill debt” he has accumulated. “I also will likely need to be on heart medication the rest of my life,” he added.

“My heart is currently only working at 15-20%,” he continued, asking his followers to consider donating to his GoFundMe to help him provide for his family until he can work again. He also suggested that those who can’t donate could support him by watching his videos, as he “won’t be able to upload new ones for a while.”

“Thank you all for your love and prayers. This has been the scariest time in my life. All your support has meant the world to me,” he concluded.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised over $218,000.