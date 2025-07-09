prominent-reality-tv-host-gets-engaged

Reality TV personality AJ Odudu recently announced she’s engaged… and flaunted the huge diamond ring courtesy of her mystery suitor.

The Celebrity Big Brother host surprised fans last month by sharing black-and-white photo booth snaps with her mystery partner on Instagram. Captioned “Hiya love” with a heart, ring, and puppy-eyes emoji, it was the 37-year-old’s way of making the relationship Instagram official.

In the second slide, Odudu shows off a giant diamond ring in a sheer feathered gown, while her studly fiancé, in a cream suit and black tank, wraps her in an embrace.

Getting engaged to Odudu is no small rock affair. According to jewelry expert Zack Stone from UK retailer Steven Stone, the sparkle on her finger is “stunning…” and comes with a dazzling price tag to match.

“Altogether, it’s a ring that blends elegance with meaningful symbolism – a truly fitting piece for such a joyful announcement. I’d estimate it to be worth $20,000,” he told the Mirror.

Just Who is This Mystery Man AJ Odudu is Engaged to?

It seems AJ Odudu was happy to leave her new fiancé unnamed. However, it didn’t take long for folks to uncover his identity.

Odudu’s fiancé, Peter Gibson, is an American art director from Idaho who currently lives in New York. According to The Daily Mail, their relationship had been private for years, but they are now planning to settle down together in the UK.

AJ Odudu kept who she was engaged to on the down low. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

The Daily Mail also reports that Gibson works at the brand agency Wieden + Kennedy, which has offices in London, Mexico, and New York City. The TV host is in Seattle with Gibson, who has worked as a graphic designer for Apple and an art director at Hypebeast, as they plan their wedding.

The reality TV host has reportedly been traveling to New York to spend time with Pete, but the couple plans to be based in London long-term.

“AJ prefers her romantic relationships to be private,” an insider told the outlet. “But when it came to her engagement, she was so happy and excited, she wanted to share the news with her followers.”

“They’re both so happy and can’t wait to make their relationship official by getting married,” the source added.