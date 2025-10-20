Private Chef Discovered Dead A Week After Walking His Two Dogs In Alabama

In a sad turn of events, a 31-year-old private chef was found deceased. He had been missing for nearly a week after disappearing while walking his two dogs in Alabama.

Videos by Suggest

A native of Texas, he was visiting the state to help his sister move. But the trip would end in his death. Huntsville Police confirmed via social media that located the body of private chef Xavier Calvin Chambers.

The discovery came following a search and rescue attempt to locate the private chef. The news has devastated Chambers’ family, according to family friend, Patrice Thomas Conwell.

Private Chef Dies After Disappearing On Walk

She told ABC affiliate WAAY the family was very upset.

“It’s a devastating result, not the result we wanted, but we did want resolution,” she said, according to the outlet.

The private chef disappeared while walking his dogs near Madison Boulevard. One of the dogs returned without Chambers, leading his family to believe something happened.

After his disappearance, authorities also received reports that a man without clothes was running around with two dogs. They believed the chef “may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.”

His mother said its not the first time the private chef disappeared while walking his dogs. But he always came back. “The fact that he was on a walk with dogs, and we have them but we don’t have him, is very unsettling at this moment,” Chambers’ sister, Dawnette Chambers, told WAAY at the time.

Authorities tried to to track down Chambers using his last known location.

“I don’t know where he is, or if he’s made it out of the woods, but I am desperately and fervently praying that he is found,” Dawnette told the WAAY at the time. “And I would like people to join in that prayer.”

The cause of death remains to be determined. However, authorities don’t believe foul play played a factor.

“The preliminary autopsy findings revealed no signs of foul play,” Dr. Tyler Berryhill, the Madison County coroner, said in a statement.. “Additional studies are currently being conducted to establish the cause of death.”