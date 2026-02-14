Prince William’s Royal Salary Revealed

Prince William’s royal salary has been unveiled, and shocker: he won’t be clipping coupons anytime soon…

In June 2025, it was reported that Prince William earned a cool $30 million in his second year managing the Duchy of Cornwall. Not a bad gig to inherit from his father, King Charles, who took the throne in 2022.

The Duchy of Cornwall recently published its Integrated Annual Report for 2025, reporting a distributable surplus of £22.9 million ($30.9 million) for the 2024-2025 financial year. This marks Prince William’s second year as Duke of Cornwall. The surplus funds cover the official, charitable, and private expenses of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children.

The Prince of Wales doesn’t get a regular paycheck like the rest of us. Instead, his expenses are covered by the Duchy of Cornwall, a massive private estate created back in 1337 by King Edward III. Its purpose is to provide an income for the heir to the throne.

According to PEOPLE, this billion-dollar portfolio includes 130,000 acres of land, farms, and houses across England and Wales, ensuring the heir and their family are well-supported.

Prince William Became the New Duke of Cornwall in 2022

When his father became King in 2022, Prince William took over as the new Duke of Cornwall. And yes, before you ask, he pays income tax on the surplus… after deducting those unspecified (but surely significant) household expenses.

In 2024, the report from Prince William’s first full year as Duke of Cornwall highlighted several updates to his patronages. A lifelong football fan, he became the patron of The Football Association (FA), a role previously held by Queen Elizabeth. William had been president of the FA since 2006, and this change reflects his more senior position as the Prince of Wales.

Prince William took on new roles as patron of the Welsh Guards Charity and the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, and as president of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association. He also transitioned from president to patron of Fields in Trust.

Meanwhile, according to its 2025 Integrated Impact Report, the Duchy of Cornwall remains focused on becoming a net-zero estate by the end of 2032.