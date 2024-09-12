prince-william-sparks-frenzy-with-debut-of-rugged-new-look

Prince William has been letting his beard grow out… and it’s starting to grow on people.

William rocked his rugged new look on Thursday while attending the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell. His majesty paired the growing stubble with his sleek military uniform as he honored some graduating cadets with awards.

Fans were skeptical about the prince’s choice of facial hair when he visited a school in Wales earlier this week but have since fallen in love with his new look.

Prince William with a beard is a vibe I can get on board with…… pic.twitter.com/we9xTVyX9n — Emma (@ParamedicEm) September 12, 2024

William represented his father when he attended the parade, just his second trip after his wife Kate Middleton announced she finished her treatment for cancer.

“It’s good news but there is still a long way to go,” he said while engaging with fans.

Middleton shared the news about her condition on Monday in an emotional video message that featured her husband and their three children.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she said in the clip.“William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time,” she said. “Everyone’s kindness, empathy, and compassion has been truly humbling.”