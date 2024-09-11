Prince William Debuts Shocking New Beard in First Public Appearance Since Kate Middleton’s Cancer Update

Prince William made his first public appearance since his wife revealed some good news to the public.

On Monday, Kate Middleton announced that she was done with her chemotherapy treatment. The next day, the Duke of Cambridge made an appearance at a primary school in Wales to celebrate Welsh culture.

The beard is not a good look for Prince William. Maybe if he just shaved the rest of his head it would work. pic.twitter.com/Q3Eo088Prg — Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) September 10, 2024

Prince William Sports New Look at Public Appearance

William sported a customary clean-cut blue suit but decided to go the opposite direction in the facial hair department. Photos from the lively meet and greet show him rocking a full face of stubble. That’s a look he’s been critical about in the past.

In his tell-all biography, Prince Harry wrote that his brother asked him to shave before his wedding. This was despite having received permission from the Queen to sport a beard.

William first debuted his latest look in August during a congratulatory video to British athletes who took part in the Paris Olympics.

Kate Gets Good News About Cancer Treatment

The meet and greet in Wales was William’s – and his beard’s – first public appearance since his wife Kate Middleton revealed that her cancer treatment was completed. Several attendees sent well wishes and expressed their joy about the Princess of Wales’ health improving. One fan even handed the prince a card addressed to “Our Beautiful Princess of Wales.”

“It’s good news but there is still a long way to go,” he said while engaging with fans.

Kate Middleton shared the news about her condition on Monday in an emotional video message that featured her husbandl and their three children.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she said in the clip.

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

The princess shared that her battle with cancer has been “complex, scary and unpredictable,” and thanked fans and supporters for their love and well wishes during her trials.

“William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time,” she said. “Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.”