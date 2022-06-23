Why Prince William Will Become The Prince Of Wales When Charles Becomes King

After celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, many royal watchers have turned their attention to the future of the crown, and all the changes that will come with the passing of the torch. Prince Charles currently holds the title of Prince of Wales, but once he becomes king, the title will pass along to a new bearer. Prince William, as his father’s heir, stands to inherit the historic title, as well as its fascinating history.

Who Becomes Prince Of Wales And Why?

Prince Charles’ time on the throne is drawing closer, which means that a wave of changes will soon begin to affect his son Prince Williams’ life. Queen Elizabeth has long indicated that she intends to rule until her death, so unless her mind changes in a very significant fashion she won’t be abdicating the throne in order for her firstborn to rule any time soon.

Despite her health issues over the past year, including some mobility issues that have led to her backing out of several very high-profile events at the last minute, the queen remains in remarkably good health considering her age. Still, after so much attention was given to the glories of the past, people can’t help but look toward the future, and that is undeniably where William comes in.

Prince William To Take Over Father’s Title

When his father ascends the throne and, perhaps but not necessarily this name exactly, becomes King Charles, Prince William will have an ascension of his own. The second-in-line to the throne will take up one of his father’s major titles, Prince of Wales, as is tradition. The heir apparent is the only one in the line of succession who is allowed to bear the title of Prince of Wales.

The title has been in use since 1301, ever since King Edward I conquered Wales and executed its last native prince, David III, and gave the title to his son. Once the Prince of Wales becomes king, the title ceases to exist until the monarch passes it along once more to his own first-born son and heir.

Who’s Next After William?

Although the rules of succession have changed in recent years (going by age rather than by gender then age), when Prince William eventually is crowned king, his son Prince George is set to inherit the historical title. George’s younger sister, Princess Charlotte, is currently fourth in line for the throne and has a historical title of her own that she’s set to inherit.

No, she’ll never follow in her grandmother Princess Diana’s footsteps and become the Princess of Wales, barring the unspeakable. Instead, she’ll be taking a page from her great aunt Princess Anne’s book and will likely carry the title of Princess Royal. The future holds many changes, but it will be exciting to see how each generation of royals reacts to the challenges.

