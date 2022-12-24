What Do Prince William And Kate Middleton Get Their Kids For Christmas? Here’s A Clue

Have you ever wanted to know what the members of the royal family get each other for Christmas? Here’s your chance! A former palace employee revealed the kinds of presents Prince William and Kate Middleton get for their children, and each other.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold worked for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles for seven years at their Highgrove estate. He recently revealed that, while it’s traditional for the royals to exchange gifts on Christmas Eve, William and Middleton give their kids presents from Santa on Christmas Day, just like any other parents.

Harrold told The Mirror that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis probably “have Father Christmas come” and the kids “get traditional presents under the tree.” The former palace staffer also shared that that’s when the Prince of Wales and his wife most likely exchange more serious gifts.

The Family Probably Exchange More Serious Gifts, Too

The royal family is famous for giving each other gag gifts for Christmas because, as Harrold said, “What do you give a royal who’s got everything?” However, he hypothesized that Christmas Day is when the royals give serious gifts to their spouses or children.

“I also believe they also give each other nice gifts because even though they do the fun thing, the younger royals, for example, like William and Catherine, will give each other nice gifts to each other at Christmas,” he shared. “I have no doubt about that at all.”

RELATED: Prince Louis Could Join Prince William, Kate Middleton In This Christmas Tradition For The First Time

Harrold continued, “I do think they give serious things but unfortunately I don’t know what unless we maybe see Catherine wearing some new jewelry or something like that. When I see her in a new necklace or something, I often wonder if it’s a Christmas gift but we never really know unless they tell us.”

Of Course, The Staff Get Small Gifts As Well

The former royal butler also revealed the Christmas gifts he would receive from the king and Parker-Bowles each year. In addition to a Christmas card from the family, Harrold shared that he would receive small gifts like “a tin of salmon” or “a salt and pepper grinder.”

Harrold also said that King Charles would give the staff “proper gifts” like “tea cups and saucers or whiskey glasses.” He shared, “One year I got a lovely water jug.” It sounds like the Prince and Princess of Wales aren’t afraid to break with royal tradition when it comes to making sure Santa visits Buckingham Palace on Christmas Eve night!

More From Suggest