Prince William Inherited A Lot Of Titles When His Father Became King

Now that King Charles III has ascended to the throne, the painstaking process of learning the royal family’s titles all over again begins. Perhaps the most jarring transition—after accepting that there is a king of England, of course—is that of Prince William. Most of the public knows he’s assumed his father’s former title as the Prince of Wales, but what they may not be aware of are all the other royal titles he’s inherited in the last week.

Big Changes For The British Royal Family

Prince William has assumed the title of Prince of Wales, an honor saved exclusively for the heir apparent to the British throne. However, William didn’t assume his new role automatically. The title had to be handed down by Charles, which he did with grace in his first address as king. He also made Kate Middleton the Princess of Wales, a title last held by Princess Diana.

RELATED: Kate Middleton’s Choice To Stay In Windsor Is Something A Lot Of Mothers Can Relate To

William may not have automatically assumed the title, but he did receive a laundry list of other titles as an effect of Queen Elizabeth’s passing. In addition to his new titles, he retains his Dukedom of Cambridge. Since the title was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II herself for his marriage to Kate Middleton, it isn’t automatically passed down. The title was last held by Prince George in 1904.

The same is said for Prince Harry’s title as Duke of Sussex. The dukedom was a gift last held by Prince Augustus Frederick in 1843. His title remains unchanged during this transition. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can now refer to their children as prince and princess, a change sure to incite heated debate among their critics. It’s unclear if they have any intention to do so, however.

William: Prince, Duke, And Much More

Now that King Charles III sits on the throne, his son and heir apparent is formally William, Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Cornwall, and Rothesay, Earl of Strathearn, Chester, and Carrick, Baron of Renfrew and Carrickfergus, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

Try saying that all in one breath! Of course, for simplicity’s sake, he will still lovingly be referred to as Prince William. Things may not stay as familiar for his wife, though. People are already styling her as Princess Kate, but only time will tell if it sticks.

More Stories From Suggest