Prince William Walking Thin Line With Climate Talk, Why He’s In Danger Of Being ‘Too Political’

Prince William has received a lot of acclaims for his recent efforts to increase awareness of climate change and to push environmentalism, but one British broadcaster is warning that he’s in danger of becoming too political. There’s an important distinction and “canny line” that William must walk in order to avoid his father, Prince Charles’, climate foibles while instead emulating his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s unflappable objectivity.

Prince William’s Climate Change Push Gone Too Far?

On the weekly podcast Palace Confidential, British broadcaster and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop expressed her worry that Prince William would inadvertently cross the line into political territory as part of his push for action on climate change. The discussion around green living and climate change, in general, has become less political as the effects of the changing climate are more and more undeniable, Dunlop insisted, but this has just made it that much harder to walk a fine line for the future king.

Where William Needs To Apply Caution

“I think the reason why the royals have wholeheartedly backed green, it isn’t just because of Charles’ lifelong obsession, it’s also because it’s on one level no longer political,” Dunlop explained. “We are heating up. The problem, I think, and where William has got to really walk a canny line, is how we deal with climate change is hugely political.”

As she hinted earlier, Dunlop and fellow Palace Confidential panel guest Andrew Pierce agreed that Charles had often crossed the line while promoting his passion for environmentalism, so William would be wise to avoid falling into his father’s bad habits. Instead, he should look to another member of the British royal family for guidance: his grandmother the queen.

How The Queen Leads By Example

“In the way, the Queen being there, she never really says anything, she just nods ‘yes the climate is heating up’ – that’s what you want, the institution of the monarchy is recognizing that,” Dunlop praised. The 95-year-old monarch’s legendary restraint should be what William looks toward when speaking on such an important issue, Dunlop continued.

“William is just one step away from telling us what to do, at the moment he’s just giving out prizes, he needs to make sure it remains that side of the line because otherwise, it’s a quagmire.” Though there are some who insist that “green isn’t political,” Dunlop scoffed, it’s obvious to her at least that it’s absolutely a political topic. “There’s a green party for goodness sake, it is political.”

It’s a matter of fact that climate change, or at least discussions about it, aren’t going away any time soon. As a full-time working royal, Prince William will definitely need to walk a fine line between giving the issue the attention it deserves while still remaining an apolitical figure. William will one day be king, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a long list of rules for the future monarch to follow even after he eventually ascends to the throne.