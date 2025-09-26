Prince William Calls 2024 His ‘Hardest Year’ in Rare TV Interview

Prince William has shared details about one of his family’s toughest years.

The 43-year-old appears in “Living the Royal Life in the UK,” an upcoming special episode of Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler.

A new clip from the episode shows the 78-year-old SCTV legend arriving in the U.K. Naturally, he’s seen touring London on a double-decker bus, candidly remarking, “Never felt more like a tourist.”

However, unlike typical tourists, Levy is personally invited by Prince William to visit him at Windsor Castle.

“We provide this service for everyone,” the Prince of Wales quips in the footage as he walks the Schitt’s Creek star around the royal grounds. “We do personalized tours everywhere.”

The pair stroll the grounds with William and Kate Middleton’s black cocker spaniel, Orla, while Levy asks the future king about his free time.

“Sleep,” Prince William shoots back. “When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life.”

Of course, William shares son Prince George, 12, daughter Princess Charlotte, 10, and son Prince Louis, 7, with Princess Kate.

The footage eventually shows William and Levy sharing a pint at a local pub, where William opens up about the challenges of recent years, including his wife and his father, King Charles, both being diagnosed with cancer.

“I’d say ‘23-’24 was the hardest year I’ve ever had,” a candid William tells Levy in the footage. “You know, life is sent to test us. Being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are.”

Prince William and Eugen Levy’s 2024 Contrast Starkly

In March 2024, the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis. By January 2025, after completing chemotherapy, Middleton confirmed her cancer was in remission.

Meanwhile, last year was a memorable one for Levy. The co-creator of Schitt’s Creek with his son, Daniel, Levy received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was joined by Jason Biggs, whom he affectionately calls his “second son,” 25 years after they starred together in American Pie.

He also became emotional on the show while exploring his Glasgow roots, fulfilling items on his travel bucket list.

Beyond the royal, the new season also features his daughter and Schitt’s Creek actor Sarah Levy, singer Michael Bublé, former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid, and K-pop boy band NOWZ.

The episode featuring Prince William will air on October 3.