Prince William and King Charles Fought Over Helicopter Usage, per Sources

Turmoil appears to be a common theme in the royal family household. The latest drama? A new book that detailed some major arguments between Prince William and King Charles.

In an excerpt from his book Catherine, The Princess of Wales, biographer Robert Jobson reports that the king and the Prince of Wales were involved in a dispute earlier this year. The dispute was surrounding the safety of the royal family flying in a helicopter.

Prince William and King Charles Had Beef Over Helicopter Usage

According to Jobson, these worries were similar to those of the late Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles was particularly concerned about William’s plan to continue flying his family around. He believed that it may result in a calamity like the one in 1967.

Charles was so concerned about all the flying that he insisted William sign a formal contract., acknowledging the hazards and accepting responsibility for his conduct.

Kensington Palace also reportedly devised a policy where the family has “separate travel assets” for the members.

William and Charles are no strangers to father-son strife, Jobson details in his book. The book, which will be released on Tuesday, August 6, also suggests that Middleton played a pivotal role in resolving the conflict.

Jobson describes her as “somebody who always tries to see both sides of any dispute.” Dubbing her the “emotionally mature” one in the marriage.

Royal Family Beef Explained

The brothers were previously at odds again in 2018. Reports came out that Harry and William had a dispute. After Harry told Will he wasn’t doing enough to include Meghan in the royal family.

The Prince of Wales reportedly felt that the relationship between Harry and Markle “had moved so quickly” and was concerned for his brother.

News outlets speculated that the rift only seemed to be growing after the Sussex’s announced they were pregnant, pointing out multiple public appearances where William looked uncomfortable or would not speak to the couple.