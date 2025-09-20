Prince William and Kate Middleton’s New Neighbors Weigh in on Couple’s Upcoming Move

Locals have reacted to the news of the Prince and Princess of Wales moving into their area. And it’s quintessentially British.

Naturally, the faithful Windsor residents are over the moon to hear that Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children (George (12), Charlotte (10), Louie (7)), will soon be neighbors.

The royal family hasn’t been quite this local for a small while, and the community couldn’t be happier.

Previously, the family had lived at the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage. They lived there for three years, but are looking for a property that is both closer to the locals and more fitting of their status.

Their new family home, Forest Lodge, is only four miles away from Adelaide Cottage, but it is a huge improvement. I mean, it has a tennis court.

The property is also surrounded by lots of land, and even has a ballroom (with a chandelier, of course). So it’s no wonder they’re looking to make it their “forever home.”

It’s not just the regals that are excited for their moving day, however. The locals have had quite a bit to say about it.

Locals Invite The Wales’ Round For A Cuppa Tea

How else would the British react to hearing the Prince and Princess of Wales are moving into the neighborhood other than offering them a cup of tea?

The Daily Mail spoke to the fine folk over at the Cranbourne Hall Residential Park estate. Thankfully, it appears everyone there has a positive opinion of the royal family.

Jean Reeve, 87, said, “I welcome them. But I hope the public allow them to live there quietly as a family.”

“It’s a less private spot than their previous home – from what I know about the location,” he continued. “So I’d hate for people to always be going past and saying, ‘Oh, that’s where they live.’ They have young children after all. They deserve privacy.”

“I just hope they don’t mind living near us,” joked one Rose Noyce, 85.

“I’ll invite them in for a cuppa if they want,” said Steven Scorgie, 57, who’s “happy to hear” they’re moving in.

“They should go to the Fifield Inn,” he further suggested. “That’s my favourite pub.”

“I think they’re a lovely family. I wish them the best,” well-wished Cynthia Sullivan, 72.

Warm welcomes, invitations for tea, and pub recommendations. How much more British can you get?