Prince Harry and King Charles Reunite, Meghan Markle Not Included in Meeting

Following a nearly two-year estrangement, Prince Harry and King Charles reunited in the UK.

Videos by Suggest

The father-son duo haven’t seen each other in person since February 2024.

Buckingham Palace confirmed to the BBC that King Charles had a private tea with Prince Harry during a visit to the royal residence. The meeting lasted approximately 60 minutes.

When asked about the king’s well-being following the meeting, Buckingham Palace stated, “Yes, he’s great!”

The meeting was considered the “first step” in repairing the relationship between Prince Harry and King Charles. The estrangement occurred just months after Prince Harry released his controversial memoir, Spare, in which he detailed his life as a working royal.

Meghan Markle was not present during the meeting. Prince Harry has not met with Prince William, with whom he continues to be estranged.

Prince Harry is currently in the UK for charity events.

Prince Harry Previously Expressed Wanting to Rebuild His Relationship with King Charles and Other Members of the Royal Family

In an emotional interview with the BBC earlier this year, Prince Harry opened up about wanting to rebuild the relationship with King Charles and other members of the royal family.

“I would love a reconciliation with my family,” he said. “There’s no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious.”

He further pointed out, “There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family.”

However, Prince Harry said that his father was refusing to speak to him at that point. He noted the estrangement was due to “security stuff” for himself, Meghan Markle, and their children.

“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children to the UK at this point,” he admitted.

The Duke of Sussex then described the security legal battle as a “good old-fashioned establishment switch-up.”

“I’m sure there are some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me harm, [who] consider this a huge win,” he said about the security issues.

He also said the decision to remove his security entitlements while he and his family live in America impacts him “every single day” and has left him in the position where he can only safely return to the UK if invited by the royal family.

“Everybody knew that they were putting us at risk in 2020 and they hoped that me knowing that risk would force us to come back,” he said. “But then when you realise that didn’t work, do you not want to keep us safe? Whether you’re the government, the Royal Household, whether you’re my dad, my family – despite all of our differences, do you not want to just ensure our safety?”