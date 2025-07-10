Prince William and Kate Middleton to Slow Down and Enjoy ‘Second Chance at Life Together’ After Princess’s Illness

Prince William and Kate Middleton are “royally” in love, prepping for their future roles with a little extra downtime, reportedly courtesy of King Charles.

“William really stepped up during Kate’s illness,” an alleged insider recently told Life & Style. “He took on so many extra duties even in the midst of dealing with a sick wife,” the source added. “It’s what had to be done, and he got on with it, but it certainly took a huge toll.”

Of course, the Princess of Wales recovered from a battle with cancer in 2024. She underwent planned abdominal surgery in January and remained out of the public eye until Easter.

In early 2024, William began taking on public duties, but a controversy over an altered photo in March sparked speculation. Later, the 43-year-old mom of two revealed a cancer diagnosis, which garnered widespread support. After successful chemotherapy, she returned in June, looking healthy, and has been gradually resuming her responsibilities

“Now that she’s feeling better and the constant fear of losing her has eased off, William’s big focus has been on making the most of their time and this second chance at life together,” the source explained to Life & Style. “He’s spoken to his father and gotten the go-ahead to tone down the frenetic pace. Charles doesn’t want to see William burn out, and he certainly doesn’t want to overload Kate when she’s still fragile.”

King Charles’ Own Battle with Cancer Reportedly Made Him ‘Especially Sensitive’ Kate Middleton’s Illness

Meanwhile, King Charles, 76, has been undergoing chemotherapy since February 2024. “No doubt Charles’ own battle with cancer has made him especially sensitive to what Kate has gone through,” the source noted.

“He’s told her and William to take whatever time they need,” the insider continued. “They won’t go overboard, but they are very keen to pull back a little so they can focus on each other more. That means more romantic dinners, more long walks, and more holidays.”

The insider claims the royal couple’s downtime includes a swanky trip for just the two of them.

“They’re mapping out summer plans right now, with the usual family trips to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, but they’re also looking to take a romantic holiday just the two of them and talking about going back to the Seychelles where they honeymooned,” the source said.