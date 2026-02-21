prince-william-and-kate-middleton-begin-new-royal-roles

New year, new royal duties. Prince William and Kate Middleton are about to get a whole lot more influential in 2026.

The future King and Queen of England will assume their roles as Grantors of Royal Warrants in spring 2026, following King Charles’s granting them the titles in 2025.

In their new roles, the Prince and Princess of Wales now have the royal seal of approval to give… well, royal seals of approval to their favorite brands.

A Grantor of Royal Warrants can award a Royal Warrant of Appointment to a company or individual who has regularly supplied products or services to the Royal Household for at least five of the past seven years, according to the Royal Warrant Holders Association’s website.

Basically, a Grantor of Royal Warrants is like a royal seal of approval for the family’s “preferred product or service,” per the website.

Since ascending the throne in 2022, King Charles and Queen Camilla have been busy doling out Royal Warrants. They’ve awarded them to nearly 600 brands, including Schweppes ginger ale and skincare company Heaven Health and Beauty.

Earning a Royal Warrant means you get “the right to display the appropriate Royal Arms on your product, packaging, stationery, advertising, premises and vehicles” for five years.

Onlookers Are Eager to See What Brands Will Get Kate Middleton’s Royal Nod…

Of course, with William and Kate soon able to grant Royal Warrants, many are eager to see which of the princess’s favorite fashion brands will get the royal nod.

Elizabeth Holmes, author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style, weighed in on Middleton’s fashion influence recently.

“There is a large swath of royal watchers who came to follow the royal family through her and, importantly, shop the brands she wears,” Holmes told Town & Country last July. “I think the Princess now being able to grant royal warrants will introduce this honor in a new way to a new generation of royal watchers.”