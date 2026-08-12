prince-mongo-dies-while-trimming-tree-in-his-yard

Robert “Prince Mongo” Hodges, a beloved fixture for decades in the Memphis, Tennessee, area, has died following a tree-trimming accident.

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According to local outlet WREG, Hodges, a nightclub owner, frequent political candidate, and self-proclaimed alien from the planet Zambodia, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead. MPD confirmed there were no signs of foul play, meaning the cosmos had other plans.

James Cella, a close friend who was present at the Crestwood house on August 11, told WREG that Hodges had been trimming a neighbor’s tree branch that was hanging over his property around 7:30 p.m. that Monday. Cella speculated that Hodges lost his balance and fell into the neighbor’s yard.

Hodges was conscious but stopped breathing. CPR was performed before he was transported to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead either en route or upon arrival, according to Cella.

Known to Memphians for decades, Hodges fully committed to his Prince Mongo persona… alien heritage and all. He roamed the city barefoot, howled at the moon, and donned wigs, goggles, and outfits that defied description. Hodges owned several properties around Memphis, including the Front Street building that housed Prince Mongo’s Planet and Ashlar Hall, the storied Midtown mansion that became Prince Mongo’s Castle.

He ran for city mayor as recently as 2019, finishing in fourth place.

Robert “Prince Mongo” Hodges was reportedly 89 (or possibly 79)… though he claimed to be 333.

Fans Pay Tribute to Robert ‘Prince Mongo’ Hodges: ‘Legit a Memphis Legend’

Meanwhile, an Instagram post paying tribute to Hodges was filled with comments from longtime fans.

“May he rest among the celestial skies of Zambodia,” one top comment read. “For whatever reasons, good or bad, legit a Memphis legend,” a second fan added. “My condolences to the people of Zambodia,” a third fan offered.

“He WAS 333 and was a better mayor than any other we’ve had,” yet another onlooker chimed in.

However, another longtime fan summed it up best.

“333 years well lived,” they wrote.