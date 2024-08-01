Prince Harry is ‘Frightened’ as His Calls to King Charles ‘Go Unanswered’

The estrangement between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family has reportedly intensified as King Charles III allegedly cuts all communication.

Sources close to the young royal revealed to PEOPLE that following King Charles’ cancer announcement, the communication between father and son has seemingly deteriorated. The king has allegedly stopped taking any of Harry’s phone calls and hasn’t responded to recent letters.

“He gets ‘unavailable right now,’” an insider stated. “His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too.”

Sources also revealed that as his estrangement with King Charles and other royal family members continues, Prince Harry grows more “frightened” about his family’s safety. “Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father,” an insider pointed out. Another source close to the situation says, “Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs.”

The “frightened” remark comes just days after Prince Harry admitted he worried about returning to the UK with his wife Meghan Markle due to safety concerns. In an interview for ITV’s documentary Tabloids on Trial, Harry spoke about his fears of Markle being a victim of a deadly attack.

“All it takes is one lone actor,” Harry stated. “One person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. “Whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Prince Harry Brought Up King Charles’ Mother Queen Elizabeth II and Her Support For Going Against British Taboids

During his interview, Prince Harry also brought up King Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He spoke about her support of him going against the British tabloid newspapers.

“We had many conversations before she passed,” Harry recalled. “This is very much something she supported, she knew how much this meant to me. She is up there going, ‘See this through to the end,’ without question.”

Harry discussed winning his phone hacking lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). “To go in there and come out and have the judge rule in our favor was obviously huge,” he explained.

“But for him to go as far as he did with regard to, you know,” Harry added. “This wasn’t just the individual people. This went right up to the top…this was lawyers, this was high executives. And to be able to achieve that in a trial that’s a monumental victory.”