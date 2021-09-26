Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles’ ‘Secret’ Australian Son Posts ‘Incredible’ Proof They Are His Real Parents

Prince Charles may have a love child in Australia. A man says he’s actually the son of Charles and Camila Parker Bowles. Claims like this seldom have any evidence to back them up, but this man has some proof on his side. It’s a little lofty though. Let’s take a look.

Bald Like Me

Simon Dorante-Day says he’s royalty. The Queensland native believes he’s the secret son of Charles and Bowles and has for years. The idea appears to stem from his grandmother. Dorante-Day explains, “My grandmother, who had worked for the Queen, told me outright that I was Camilla and Charles’ son many times.”

His latest bit of proof is a side-by-side photograph of himself and Prince William. They’re both bald and have similar-looking mouths. One person wrote on Facebook. “Truthfully, I didn’t quite see it before – but undeniable in these comparison pics.”

These Photos Aren’t Proof

Dorante-Day’s proof isn’t limited to his family resemblance. He has a whole timeline of events dating back to 1965. Apparently, Bowles disappeared from the social scene for 9 months, then raised him for eight months without the baby ever getting spotted. He was then shuffled off to Australia but did see a woman he thought was Bowles a few more times.

This guy is fighting an uphill battle to say the very least. Without any DNA testing to back his claim, all he really has is his far-fetched story and some choice photographs.

Posted by Simon Charles Dorante-Day on Sunday, September 19, 2021

You can judge the photos for yourself but do so with a grain of salt. Dorante-Day is obviously carefully selecting photos of himself and of the royals, all the way down to mimicking facial expressions to make the resemblance pop. Obviously being bald like William is hardly enough proof to back up such an extreme claim.

Love Children Abound

The royal family is such a big deal that there are loads of stories about love children and the royal family. Last year New Idea bogusly claimed Charles had a love child in the Bahamas. There are stories about Brad Pitt and Tristan Thompson fathering love children as well. It’s one of the more outlandish tabloid tropes, but it’s also a pretty difficult story to believe.

Prince Harry is stalked by rumors that he’s not really Charles’ son. Stories about shocking DNA tests are uniformly false. Red hair runs on Diana’s side of the family, so it’s not the giveaway tabloids think it is.

Is this dude really Charles’s son? The odds are extremely low. He’s probably just seeking clout by attaching his name to the royal family. However, It’s hard to imagine Charles would ever actually agree to a paternity test, so we may never know for sure.