‘Price Is Right’ Models: Inside Their Lives And How Much They Make

While current Price Is Right host Drew Carey and former host Bob Barker are the undisputed stars of the hit game show, the models who help walk contestants through the rules of the game and show off prizes can be just as popular. Some models are more beloved and have spent a longer time on the show than others. There have been numerous changes in regards to the models over the years, but what’s their life like now?

History Of ‘Price Is Right’ Models

The Price Is Right is one of America’s most beloved and longest-running game shows, and it owes a lot of that popularity to Drew Carey and now-retired host Bob Barker. The show’s prize models have also become a reason for fans of the show to tune in day after day. They’ve been a part of the show from the very beginning when producer Mark Goodson borrowed inspiration from NBC’s Let’s Make A Deal.

He reportedly wanted to emulate the circus-like environment where audience members doubled as contestants to win prizes through a variety of games. The original models were Holly Hallstrom, Dian Parkinson, and Janice Pennington. The women, sometimes referred to as “Barker’s Beauties,” reportedly made about $2,000 a week, which may sound like a lot but not when you consider the sheer number of hours they spent at the studio.

They would often be expected to work for hours on end through multiple-episode tapings all while wearing high heels and executing picture-perfect smiles, so we think the money was well earned. With only three models, these hard-working women were expected in the studio every day to repeat this feat of stamina.

Who Models For The Show Now?

There are also male models who work on the show these days, including Devin Goda, who has been with Price Is Right as a permanent model since 2018. Other permanent hosts with the show today are Amber Lancaster, James O’Holloran, Manuella Arbalaez, and Rachel Reynolds. Of that group, Reynolds has been with the game show the longest and is the only current model who worked with both Drew Carey and his predecessor Bob Barker.

How Much Do The Models Bring Home?

Wages apparently haven’t changed much, with models now bringing in about $800 a day on a rotating shift. That works out to a little over $2,000 a week. With more models on the roster, there’s more of a break between tapings. That allows models to pursue careers outside of Price Is Right. Reynolds has certainly taken advantage of the show’s downtime to pursue other modeling contracts and guest acting appearances on sitcoms like How I Met Your Mother and soap operas like The Bold And The Beautiful.

While the hours are long, being a model for The Price Is Right is a pretty sweet gig so long as you don’t mind spending long hours on your feet. The models are one of the most fun parts of the show, so it’s only fair that they have a good time as well.

