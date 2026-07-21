‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Shares Heartbreaking Family News

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale announced heartbreaking family news on Monday. The actress revealed that her father, Preston, suddenly passed away late last week. He was 66 years old.

Videos by Suggest

In her latest Instagram post, Hale spoke about her father. “My dad was mind-numbingly funny, sensitive, and deeply kind,” she wrote. “He adored his family, my step sisters, all his grandbabies, his dogs (and mine), his lifelong friends, and my stepmom, Stacy—the love of his life.”

“He was so proud of his career in farming and of his hometown in Milan, Tennessee,” she continued. “A true Southern man with a genuine soul and a love for fishing, hunting, golfing, and farming. I will miss buying him bass pro shop gift cards.”

Hale also noted that her father never judged, and he had unconditional love for her and her sister Maggie.

“Our relationship took on many forms over the years, and through it all was a deep soul bond,” she noted. “Our last conversation was beautiful. The last time I saw him was beautiful. Our last phone call was perfect.”

Hale then shared that her sister had been in Los Angeles with her when they received the phone call about their father’s passing.

“She was sitting no more than three feet away from me,” the actress wrote. “That’s something only God and my dad could have orchestrated. I can’t imagine receiving that call alone or walking through these first surreal days by myself. I got to be with my sister. He knew I needed her. Thank you, Daddy, for that parting gift.”

The Actress Continues to Pay Tribute to Her Father

Speaking about her beliefs, Hale stated in the post that she didn’t believe that her father was truly gone.

“My spirituality and my beliefs are bringing me comfort right now,” she pointed out. “I know my dad isn’t gone—he’s simply taken a different form. I’ll look for him everywhere, and I know without a doubt that he’ll stay with us. He’ll keep surprising us, sending little signs, and somehow still making us belly laugh.”

She further shared, “You are a legend, Daddy. Thank you for the lessons, the memories, the unconditional love, and for being the exact father I needed in this life. I’ll love you in this lifetime and all the others.”

Hale encouraged her followers to give her stepmother, Stacy, thoughts and prayers.