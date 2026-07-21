Actress/Comedian Dies Following Alzheimer’s Diagnosis: Denyse Émond Was 98

Canadian actress, comedian, singer, and entertainer Denyse Émond, a pioneering figure in Quebec comedy best known as one-half of the legendary duo Ti-Gus et Ti-Mousse, has died at the age of 98 after living with Alzheimer’s disease for several years.

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Émond died late on July 13, according to an announcement from her son, Serge Joubert, who shared the news on Facebook. In his tribute, Joubert wrote that his mother had “gone to join Ti-Gus for one last show,” referring to her longtime comedy partner, Réal Béland Sr., who died in 1983.

Born in Montreal on May 10, 1928, Émond began performing alongside her three sisters in the late 1940s. She met Béland in 1952 while touring with producer Jean Grimaldi’s troupe, and the pair soon formed Ti-Gus et Ti-Mousse, one of Quebec’s most successful comedy acts.

Denyse Émond Entertained For Three Decades

The duo entertained audiences for roughly 30 years with variety performances that combined jokes, musical numbers, songs, and celebrity impressions.

They also released several recordings and became major attractions during the heyday of Quebec’s cabaret scene and the early years of television comedy. Their performances placed them alongside many of the province’s pioneering comedians.

Following Béland’s death in 1983, Émond stepped away from the stage but remained active in entertainment. She accepted television roles in series including Moi et l’autre, Le 101, ouest, avenue des Pins, and Épopée rock. In 2004, she returned to music with the album Le rideau s’ouvre.

The Société de la Place des Arts paid tribute to Émond following her death, calling her an indispensable half of Ti-Gus et Ti-Mousse and recognizing her as one of the first women to perform comedy on stage in Quebec. The organization praised her contributions as both a musician and comic performer, noting that she helped shape Quebec’s entertainment industry for more than three decades.

Émond leaves behind a lasting legacy as a trailblazing entertainer whose work helped define Quebec’s comedy tradition. Through her performances with Ti-Gus et Ti-Mousse, her television appearances, and her later musical projects, she introduced generations of audiences to a distinctive blend of humor, music, and stagecraft that influenced performers who followed.