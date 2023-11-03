Press Conference In Germany Gets Awkward When Travis Kelce Asked If He Was ‘In Love’ With Taylor Swift

The raising question left the NFL player tongue-tied.

Travis Kelce, 34, and Taylor Swift, 33, have been making headlines since they confirmed their relationship in September.

However, during his time in Germany on Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end found himself momentarily taken aback when someone posed a direct question, inquiring if he was “in love” with his new girlfriend.

Kelce sat down with reporters out in Frankfurt to preview the Chiefs’ Sunday international game against the Dolphins. Out of nowhere, a random reporter began prodding him with questions about his relationship with Swift instead.

First the questions involved an update about the relationship between the two.

“The latest status is I got to see her last week,” Kelce said. “That’s the latest status right there.”

“Are you in love?” blurted the same reporter.

This is when the NFL player dodged the question.

“I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal,” Kelce said. It was a respectful dismissal that anyone could relate to.

However, the inquiries about Swift continued. Just as Kelce was wrapping up at the podium, another reporter sought to find out if Swift would be present at the big game at Deutsche Bank Park.

Just like he had done with the previous questions, Kelce remained tight lipped concerning any additional questions about the “Bad Blood” singer.

In another recent story, Kelce complained about the obsessive media coverage of his relationship with Swift, saying that outlets were “overdoing it.”

Even the football player’s mother, Donna Kelce, was interviewed and asked about her opinion of Swift after they were seen sitting together at a game. Critics claim that she looked “unimpressed” being next to the global pop star.

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” Donna said.

While Swifties are still simmering after a podcast that resurfaced involving Travis wanting to find a “breeder” so he can have children to make his mother proud, we all could agree that all this peer pressure can’t be good for their relationship.

Let’s just go with the flow and let their “Love Story” come naturally.